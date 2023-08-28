Tokyo stocks open higher on export issues, weak yen

Crowds are unfazed by the rain at the Shibuya scramble crossing in Tokyo, Japan on June 22, 2023. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

TOKYO — Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, bolstered by export issues on the back of a weak yen after the US Federal Reserve chief said late last week that the central bank is "prepared" to raise interest rates further.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 308.62 points, or 0.98 percent, from Friday to 31,932.90. The broader Topix index was up 18.86 points, or 0.83 percent, at 2,285.26.

Gainers included oil and coal product, machinery and transportation equipment issues.

At 9 a.m., the US dollar fetched 146.53-56 yen compared with 146.40-50 yen in New York and 146.05-07 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0797-1.0798 and 158.21-26 yen against $1.0788-0798 and 158.06-16 yen in New York, and $1.0770-0772 and 157.30-34 yen in Tokyo late Friday afternoon.

