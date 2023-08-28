Rage against reporting back to offices

Another presidential appointee made the headlines for making an unpopular statement to the millions of Filipino workers who adjusted to remote work during the pandemic.

In a media briefing, Jose Maria Concepcion III, appointed to lead the Jobs Committee of the president's Private Sector Advisory Council, called for companies to strictly implement a work-from-office set-up to spur GDP growth.

Concepcion said: “I would really encourage that to stimulate economy we have to encourage more mobility … otherwise this less mobility will lead to very weak consumer spending and that will lead to lower growth for the Philippines.” In his simple economics, if companies will continue with work from home (WFH), there will be less mobility and less consumption. So to drive demand for transportation providers, restaurant owners, and other retailers, Concepcion wants consumers to leave their home, to well, consume.

Netizens were quick to take him to task, pointing out the irony that Concepcion appeared to be working from home himself based on his background during the interviews. Others raised the issue of hour-long commutes where consumers line up to catch trains, buses and jeepneys just to get to work.

In all the social media back and forth, I can’t help but ask – if it ain’t broke, why fix it?

Based on a study released by JobStreet, 52 percent of Filipino workers have been working from home for years now. This is already a stable number, as it spiked to 85 percent during the pandemic as part of flexible work arrangements offered by employers.

Admittedly, working from home is not for everyone. Some industries need to require their people to report on-site to deliver their services or perform their functions such as banks, manufacturing, and many more. But for those where WFH is possible, many companies continue to allow their staff to do so, or take on a hybrid work schedule.

As we all adjust to post-pandemic working conditions, more studies have been made, and they have shown mixed reactions from employees. Based on a survey commissioned by Cisco, 66 percent of employees “want to travel less,” while another survey by JLL Construction, indicated only 38% of their 3,300 respondents felt they were productive at home.

As someone who has effectively and efficiently worked from home from the pandemic until today, I confess I understand the rage from the netizens on this issue. Things that made me embrace WHF not just for myself but also for our employees include:

#1 Freedom from traffic

We spend hours on the road, getting to and from work. Add to that the time it takes to catch a ride from waiting at street corners, to lining up at train stations, to getting a confirmed booking from transportation apps. With WFH, we just walk to our table and get started.

#2 Better productivity

That short walk means we can get more done, and we do not start our work day tired from the commute. I work in the creative and design industry and our employees are grateful for being able to catch an extra hour or two of sleep. By the time 9 a.m. rolls around, they are wide awake, more focused and excited to start on projects.

#3 Work-life balance

All that time saved from commuting gave many Filipinos better work-life balance. I know several who moved back home to their parents, and gave up their rented apartments in the city. Through the pandemic, there are even those who discovered good real estate deals and became homeowners in their provinces. They thank WFH for their improved quality of life.

* * *

But I also recognize that with the lifting of emergency health protocols, the world has opened up and we all need to walk out of our homes more. There are some things that are still better done in person, and I would be happy to consume more and help the GDP but we need presidential appointees to have greater sensitivity to the workers’ situations.

Sure, advocate for return to office but do something about the traffic. Make public transportation more efficient. Curb inflation to give consumers’ more buying power. Increase employee pay with living and transportation allowance adjusted to today’s rising costs. And make sure to promote work from office when you are sitting in yours.