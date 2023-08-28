Home  >  Business

Oil prices to rise anew on last week of August

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 28 2023 09:57 AM | Updated as of Aug 28 2023 02:30 PM

MANILA — Oil companies on Monday said they would raise fuel prices on the last week of August.

The firms said the following oil price hike would take effect on Tuesday, August 29. 

PILIPINAS SHELL, SEAOIL (from 6 a.m.) 
Gasoline - P0.30 per liter increase
Kerosene - P0.80 per liter increase
Diesel - P0.70 per liter increase

JETTI PETROLEUM (from 6 a.m.)
Gasoline - P0.30 per liter increase
Diesel - P0.70 per liter increase

CLEANFUEL (from 4:01 p.m.)
Gasoline - P0.30 per liter increase
Diesel - P0.70 per liter increase

CALTEX (from 12:01 a.m.)
Gasoline - P0.30 per liter increase
Kerosene - P0.80 per liter increase
Diesel - P0.70 per liter increase
 
An expert said that the price hikes followed fears of supply cuts after Saudi Arabia said it was studying the extension of its voluntary oil production cut until October. 

— With a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News 

