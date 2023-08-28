Oil prices to rise anew on last week of August

MANILA — Oil companies on Monday said they would raise fuel prices on the last week of August.
The firms said the following oil price hike would take effect on Tuesday, August 29.
PILIPINAS SHELL, SEAOIL (from 6 a.m.)
Gasoline - P0.30 per liter increase
Kerosene - P0.80 per liter increase
Diesel - P0.70 per liter increase
JETTI PETROLEUM (from 6 a.m.)
Gasoline - P0.30 per liter increase
Diesel - P0.70 per liter increase
CLEANFUEL (from 4:01 p.m.)
Gasoline - P0.30 per liter increase
Diesel - P0.70 per liter increase
CALTEX (from 12:01 a.m.)
Gasoline - P0.30 per liter increase
Kerosene - P0.80 per liter increase
Diesel - P0.70 per liter increase
An expert said that the price hikes followed fears of supply cuts after Saudi Arabia said it was studying the extension of its voluntary oil production cut until October.
— With a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News
RELATED STORY: