Oil prices to rise anew on last week of August

MANILA — Oil companies on Monday said they would raise fuel prices on the last week of August.

The firms said the following oil price hike would take effect on Tuesday, August 29.

PILIPINAS SHELL, SEAOIL (from 6 a.m.)

Gasoline - P0.30 per liter increase

Kerosene - P0.80 per liter increase

Diesel - P0.70 per liter increase

JETTI PETROLEUM (from 6 a.m.)

Gasoline - P0.30 per liter increase

Diesel - P0.70 per liter increase

CLEANFUEL (from 4:01 p.m.)

Gasoline - P0.30 per liter increase

Diesel - P0.70 per liter increase

CALTEX (from 12:01 a.m.)

Gasoline - P0.30 per liter increase

Kerosene - P0.80 per liter increase

Diesel - P0.70 per liter increase



An expert said that the price hikes followed fears of supply cuts after Saudi Arabia said it was studying the extension of its voluntary oil production cut until October.

— With a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

RELATED STORY: