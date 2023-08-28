LIST: Flight cancellations amid #GoringPH onslaught

MANILA -- Several flights have been cancelled amid the onslaught of typhoon Goring over parts of Luzon.
The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said the following flights have been cancelled:
Cebu Pacific (5J)
- 5J 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
- 5J 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
- 5J 196/197 Manila-Cauayan-Manila
CebGo (DG)
- DG 6031/6032 Manila-San Jose-Manila
- DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila
- DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila
- DG 6117/6118 Manila-Naga-Manila
AirSWIFT (T6)
Two people were injured while 700 families in 14 municipalities left their homes in Cagayan province during the onslaught of Typhoon Goring.
In their latest advisory, state weather bureau PAGASA said Goring continues to weaken, but tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 remains over parts of Luzon.
