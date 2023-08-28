LIST: Flight cancellations amid #GoringPH onslaught

MANILA -- Several flights have been cancelled amid the onslaught of typhoon Goring over parts of Luzon.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said the following flights have been cancelled:

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

5J 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

5J 196/197 Manila-Cauayan-Manila

CebGo (DG)

DG 6031/6032 Manila-San Jose-Manila

DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila

DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila

DG 6117/6118 Manila-Naga-Manila

AirSWIFT (T6)

T6 147 El Nido-Manila

Two people were injured while 700 families in 14 municipalities left their homes in Cagayan province during the onslaught of Typhoon Goring.

In their latest advisory, state weather bureau PAGASA said Goring continues to weaken, but tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 remains over parts of Luzon.

