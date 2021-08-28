Home  >  Business

Some CebPac flights cancelled September 1 to 5, cites NCR MECQ extension

Posted at Aug 28 2021 06:06 PM

MANILA—Cebu Pacific will be cancelling a number of domestic flights from September 1 to 5, as Metro Manila remained in modified enhanced community quarantine until September 7. 

In an advisory, the airline said it will continue to operate for essential travels. 

The cancelled flights include:

Affected passengers are given an option to rebook, put the amount in a virtual CEB wallet valid for 2 years, or refund the amount through a booking management portal, until 30 days from the departure date. 

Passengers who will postpone their domestic flights until September 7 may do so up to 2 hours before their scheduled departure, and may request for a rebooking or put the amount in a travel fund. 

