Healthier, safer employee housing essential to business continuity amid pandemic, says report

MANILA--Providing employees with safe and healthy living quarters near where they work is essential in ensuring business continuity as the country revives the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent report by co-living companies PeoplePods and MyTown showed.

PeoplePods and MyTown partnered with INSEAD, a top global school, to come up with a handbook discussing best practices in safety and sanitation for co-living and dormitory operators during the pandemic.

The report showed that providing employees with accommodation near their workplace helps ensure business continuity, especially at a time when public transportation options are limited.

It also showed that providing housing for employees lessens the risk of COVID-19 infection, since they are exposed to fewer people.

A well-rested workforce is also more likely to have a stronger immune system that can fight infection, the report also showed.

In terms of sanitation and protecting tenants, the report showed that aside from implementing coronavirus-mitigating measures inside their premises, dormitory and housing operators should also educate their tenants and prepare plans for different worst-case scenarios.

Dan Layug, founder of PeoplePods, said it is important to share their learnings to other operators to ensure the safety of tenants.

"PeoplePods dormitories are designed to offer space and ventilation to its tenants. When the pandemic hit, the management team felt it was their duty to ensure it provided tenants with a healthier space. Working with industry experts and interns Giselle Teixeira and Roos Nijzing from INSEAD Business School, we developed a comprehensive list of measures to mitigate the risks of outbreaks in our communities- from cleaning protocols to social distancing guidelines and incentives," he said.

PeoplePods Philippines provides co-living accommodation to female industrial workers, partnering with industrial park developers for projects.

It is also the first developer to receive approval for rental accommodations inside the country's economic zones, providing female employees decent facilities.

MyTown, on the other hand, is a pioneer in co-living in the Philippines, providing more than 4,500 beds for young professionals, helping them achieve work-life balance by offering a home near their workplaces with affordable rents.