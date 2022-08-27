Motorists line up to buy fuel at a gas station in Mandaluyong City on March 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Diesel and kerosene prices could go up by as much as P6 next week – a second straight price hike – based on industry estimates Saturday.

Diesel prices are forecast to increase by P5.90 to P6.20 per liter, while kerosene could see a rate hike of between P5.80 and P6.10 per liter.

Meanwhile, gasoline prices are estimated to increase by P1.20 to P1.60 per liter.

Experts factored in the higher demand in diesel, as winter approaches in some countries.

"Sa bansang malalamig, ginagamit siya parang pang-init. May mga bansa rin na harvest season na nila. Ginagamit ang petroleum products," Rodela Romero, assistant director of the the energy department's Oil Industry Management Bureau, said

The tight supply anew due to the war between Russia and Ukraine is also a factor.