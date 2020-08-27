US economy shrinks 31.7 percent in 2nd quarter

Health workers in New York City, one of the most severely affected cities by the pandemic in the US. Bryan R. Smith, AFP file photo

WASHINGTON - The US economy shrank an annualized 31.7 percent in real terms in the April-June period amid the coronavirus pandemic, slightly less than an earlier estimate of a 32.9 percent dive, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

The contraction in terms of inflation-adjusted gross domestic product, which followed a 5.0 percent drop in the preceding quarter, still represents the steepest quarterly decline since comparable data became available in 1947.

According to the department, private consumption, which accounts for two-thirds of the world's largest economy, dropped 34.1 percent in the second quarter, revised slightly upward from a fall of 34.6 percent. The figure followed a 6.9 percent decline in the January-March period.

Nonresidential private investment, a measure of business spending, dropped 26.0 percent after a decline of 6.7 percent.

Exports dived 63.2 percent after dropping 9.5 percent in the preceding quarter. Imports tumbled 54.0 percent in the second quarter against a 15.0 percent drop in the first quarter.

GDP measures the total output of goods and services within a country's borders.

==Kyodo