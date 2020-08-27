More RFID stations eyed as 'cashless' payments at tollways take effect in November

MANILA - Stations for installation of Radio-frequency identification (RFID) cards will be increased based on the draft implementing rules and regulations for the mandatory contactless expressway toll system which will take effect in November, regulators said Thursday.

Augmenting the number of stations will ensure that motorists without RFIDs will be given one for free and that they won't obstruct traffic especially in expressways' entry and exit points, Toll Regulatory Board executive director Abe Sales told Teleradyo.

The Toll Regulatory Board and other concerned agencies are currently working on the IRR to facilitate the smooth implementation of the recent order to use RFIDs instead of cash, he said.

"Ang magiging requirement po diyan kung papasok ka at wala kang RFID pwede kang kabitan, kung palabas ka naman, sisiguraduhin natin na pwede kang mag-load before the exit para hindi ka makaka-abala sa traffic," Sales said.

(What will be required is if you do not have an RFID upon entry, you can be given one, if you want to exit, we will ensure that you can reload so you won't obstruct traffic.)

The RFIDs are contactless technology used to pay for toll entry using an automatic scanner, eliminating the use of cash and face to face contact with collectors.

The contactless payment system will be mandatory for all expressways from November after a number of toll collectors contracted COVID-19, Sales said.

Sales reminded the public that the RFIDs were free. Vehicle owners just need to pay for the load which will be used to enter the expressways.

Minimum load is still being discussed but will likely be based on the expressway motorists will be using and the distance of travel, he said.

Under the Department of Transportation order released earlier this week, contactless transactions will be implemented in the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway (Coastal Road), North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), South Metro Manila Skyway, Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR) Tollway, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX); and all other road networks, including any extensions.