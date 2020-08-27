Facebook's Zuckerberg joins 'centibillionaires' club: Forbes

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Brendan Smialowski, AFP file photo

MANILA - Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has risen to number 4 on the list of the world's richest people with a net worth of $103.1 billion, Forbes said.

Zuckerberg cracked the centibillionaires' club on Tuesday after adding $3.4 billion to his fortune in one day, on Facebook stock gains, Forbes said.

As of Thursday, Zuckerberg's wealth has climbed further to $111.5 billion based on Forbes' real-time billionaire's list.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, meanwhile is the richest man on the planet, with a wealth estimated at over $200 billion.

Bezos is followed by Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates whose wealth is estimated to be $116.2 billion.

Luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault of LVMH is the third centibillionaire at $114.9 billion.