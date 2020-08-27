Coming soon: Full cashless, contactless toll collection in expressways

Workers pass through the toll-booths at the Skyway stage-3 project launch at the Merville / C5 access road in Paranaque City on July 23, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - A cashless and contactless toll collection systems will soon be mandatory in expressways, Malacañang said Thursday as the government aims to reduce physical contact due to the threat of COVID-19.

The new toll collection system is set to take effect on Nov. 2, 2020 Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

"Para maprotektahan ang publiko sa COVID-19, magiging cashless, contactless na transactions ang tollways no later than Nov. 2, 2020 ayon sa DOTr (Department of Transportation)," Roque said in a Palace press briefing.

(To protect the public from COVID-19, transactions in tollways will be contactless and cashless no later than Nov. 2, 2020 according to the DOTR.)

Contactless toll collection will be implemented in the following roads according to Roque:

- South Luzon Expressway (SLEX)

- Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway (Cavitex)

- North Luzon Expressway (NLEX)

- South Metro Manila Skyway

- Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR)

- Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX)

- Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX)

The transportation department earlier ordered the Toll Regulatory Board and the Land Transportation Office, among others to submit a study to explore ways for the implementation of a full cashless toll collection system along expressways.