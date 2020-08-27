Business group calls for dedicated lanes, speed limiters for buses

Augmentation buses ply the designated lane along EDSA in Quezon City on July 4, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - A group of management professionals on Thursday called for setting up dedicated lanes and installing speed limiters for buses to improve public transportation in Metro Manila.

The Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) said these measures and several other recommendations will ensure the availability, comfort and safety of public transport.

MAP said the dedicated bus lanes on EDSA should be located on the innermost lane beside the center island with 16 planned bus stops from MOA to Monumento.

Speed limiters should also be installed on buses so they can go no faster than 40 kilometers per hour, MAP said. This is to minimize accidents due to overspeeding.

Buses should also follow a schedule, allowing only 1 minute to unload or pick up passengers in the designated bus stops that follow the MRT line along EDSA.

"The timing of the bus arrivals and the MRT arrivals/departures from the MRT station should be synchronized as much as possible so that a seamless flow between MRT and bus passengers is achieved," the group said.

Bus drivers who violate speed limits or the mandated loading and unloading times in bus stops should have their licenses cancelled, MAP said. Bus operators, meanwhile, should be slapped at P50,000 fine for each violation that their vehicles figure in. They should not be cleared to operate until the fine is paid, and their franchise cancelled if they operate without a clearance, the business group said.

MAP also called on the Department of Transportation to construct and finish in a month a model bus terminal, which can accommodate all types of commuters including persons with disabilities and pregnant women.

These bus stations should use either elevators, escalators or pedestrian stairways and crosswalks that are well-lit, MAP said.

