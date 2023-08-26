Marcos Jr. backs proposal on easier visa for tourists, foreign students

Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on August 4, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is supporting a proposal from the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) to simplify visa processes for foreign students and tourists to attract more visitors in the Philippines, Malacañang said.

In a statement on Friday, Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said the advisory body also recommended the following:

standardization of information application procedure and information on student visa requirements.

accreditation of clinics for medical clearance and certificate requirements for foreign students.

online submission of student visa applications.

During the 4th PSAC meeting Malacañang on Thursday, Marcos, Jr. said it might be "easiest... to remove the requirement for medical certificate."

"If we will continue to require medical certificate, as long as it’s a recognized clinic, and it comes out in the actual list of hospitals or something like that. I’m sure there’s a way,” the President said.

The Department of Trade and Industry said documentary requirements could be reviewed to streamline the requirements.

It was possible for Level 3 hospitals to be accredited in providing medical requirements for tourists, said the agency. These type of hospitals have major specialties such as medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, and surgery, information from the health department showed.

For its part, the Department of Foreign Affairs said simplifying requirements for tourists and foreign students was already provided under Joint Memorandum Order No. 1 series of 2017.

"Foreign students can enter the Philippines by applying for a student visa at a Foreign Service Post (FSP), and also by securing temporary visa with the intention to convert to a student admission status," Garafil said.

"Upon receipt of the authorization, the foreign national applying for a student visa at the issuing foreign service post will appear in person for an interview and comply with additional consular requirements before securing the student visa," she added.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said student visa processing "takes about two months in the Philippines, the longest processing period among its Southeast Asian peers."

Meanwhile, Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin Aboitiz, the advisory council's lead convenor, said the move would make the country as a leading educational tourism hub.

"It involves a multifaceted approach, including partnerships, cultural promotion, and improved education quality, to attract and retain international students, scholars, and travelers seeking enriching experiences in the country,” Aboitiz said.

For 2023, the country plans to welcome 4.8 million foreign visitors and 85.1 million domestic travelers.