Vendors tend to their stalls selling rice at the Kamuning Market in Quezon City on August 9, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A rice price watchdog on Saturday urged government to buy at least "20 to 25 percent" of the fresh rice harvests of Filipino farmers, as one of the ways to bring down prices of the commodity.

Bantay Bigas spokesperson Cathy Estavillo said this was timely as harvests were expected from mid-September to November, and sell these as subsidized rice.

"Walang ibang [dapat] gawin ang gobyerno kundi mag-subsidize sa presyo ng bigas... 'Yung mga fresh na inaani ng ating mga magsasaka, bilhin na niya 'yan," said Estavillo over Radyo 630.

"Iimbak niya at ipagiling niya 'yun at ibenta sa ating mga consumers through subsidized rice... para maging affordable ang presyo ng bigas sa palengke," she added.

Subsidies to farmers should be the "immediate" solution of the government for now, aside from tasking farmers to continue planting rice to augment the production losses in previous typhoons.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. as an agriculture secretary should also give "at least P50,000" to farmers whose crops were 100 percent destroyed by previous storms.

"Ibasura na niya ang mga polisiya na nagpapahintulot ng pagbaha ng imported na bigas. Talagang pagdating sa pagkain, lalong-lalo na sa bigas, dapat hindi ipaubaya ng gobyerno sa mga private sector 'yung kalakalan ng bigas at palay," she said.

Marcos, Jr. in April addressed the suggestion, saying even if the National Food Authority would buy its buffer stock from local producers, the cost of rice will still increase in the market because the agency "will buy a lot."

This is another problem they are looking at, he said. They also need to buy stocks during the production season.

“Ang problema, kapag sila ay pumasok sa merkado, pag sila’y namili na para i-replace ‘yung buffer stock na kulang nila ay tataas naman ang presyo ng bigas dahil marami silang bibilin,” he said.

The President last week said government is "closely monitoring" rice prices, which already topped P65 per kilo in some wet markets in Metro Manila.