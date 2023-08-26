Business Mentor: Finding quiet time as an entrepreneur

A view of the Metro Manila skyline as seen from Antipolo on January 11, 2023. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

As an entrepreneur, finding quiet time may seem like a challenging task. However, by implementing practical strategies, you can create space for tranquility amid the chaos. Let me outline various methods to help entrepreneurs find quiet time and reap its benefits.

1. Time management: Effective time management is crucial for entrepreneurs. By prioritizing tasks, setting boundaries, and delegating responsibilities, you can free up time for quiet moments. Plan your schedule to allow for regular breaks and ensure that quiet time becomes a non-negotiable part of your routine.

2. Embrace the power of delegation: Many entrepreneurs need help delegating tasks as they worry that no one can do these tasks as well as they can. However, delegating responsibilities frees up time and empowers your team members. You can create space for quiet time by sharing the workload without compromising productivity.

3. Multitasking vs. monotasking: While multitasking may seem like a time-saving strategy, it often leads to decreased productivity and increased stress levels. Embrace monotasking by focusing on one task at a time, completing it with full attention, and then moving on to the next. It lets you be present now and find quiet moments within each task.

4. Set boundaries and communicate effectively: As an entrepreneur, it's essential to set boundaries with clients, employees, and yourself. Communicate your availability and establish specific times when you will be fine. By doing so, you can create uninterrupted periods of quiet time.

5. Practice self-care: Self-care is vital for maintaining your well-being as an entrepreneur. Make self-care activities, such as exercise, meditation, or hobbies, a routine. These activities provide quiet moments and increase your overall resilience and ability to cope with the demands of entrepreneurship.

Finding quiet time as an entrepreneur may require effort and commitment, but it is worth it. By implementing strategies such as effective time management, delegation, monotasking, setting boundaries, and practicing self-care, you can create space for tranquility amidst the hustle and bustle. Remember, quiet time is not a luxury but a strategic investment in your well-being and long-term success as an entrepreneur.

