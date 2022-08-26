MANILA — The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) will investigate the complaints of DITO Telecommunity against Globe and Smart, saying it had found "reasonable grounds to open a preliminary inquiry."

DITO has accused the two telcos of abusing their dominant position, alleging it is difficult for its subscribers to call Globe and Smart numbers.

"The PCC Enforcement Office (CEO) will look into the allegations in the complaints for possible violations of Section 15 of the Philippine Competition Act (PCA) pertaining to abuse of dominance," the PCC said in a statement on Friday.

"The CEO will also study whether other violations of the PCA pertaining to anti-competitive agreements have been committed."

The PCC said it will "coordinate and consult" with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) and other relevant authorities for regulatory and technical considerations.

It also noted that it takes complaints of anti-competitive behavior "very seriously."

"Without prejudging the outcome of the CEO’s investigation, the PCC reminds players with substantial market power, not only in the telecommunications industry but across sectors, of their responsibility to compete fairly and to adhere to the principles of competition," it said.

DITO, Globe welcome PCC probe

In a statement, DITO and Globe welcomed the PCC's decision to open a formal inquiry into the matter.

"We welcome the PCC finding reasonable grounds to move forward with DITO's complaint against Globe and Smart," said Adel Tamano, DITO's chief administrative officer. "Today is a historic day for Filipino telco subscribers."

For Tamano, the case is a "public interest" issue in the interconnection between the telco players, which includes "fostering genuine competition in the industry."

While it has yet to receive a copy of DITO's complaint, Globe said it "maintains that a fair and healthy competitive environment is necessary to promote consumer welfare."

"Globe welcomes the opportunity to present to the PCC how DITO violated the terms and conditions of its Interconnection Agreement with us which prompted the filing of a previous case with the NTC."

Globe said DITO's complaint is a "clear case of forum shopping" since a similar case for the same issues is pending with the National NTC.

Globe is pertaining to its complaint against DITO before the NTC, in which it said DITO owes it P622 million in "interconnect penalties." The Dennis Uy-led telco is disputing the claim.

Smart has yet to issue a statement regarding the issue.

