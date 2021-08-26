Hot money yields $340 million net outflows in July: BSP

MANILA - Foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) registered with the central bank yielded net outflows of $340 million in July.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said this resulted from $1.1 billion gross outflows and $730 million gross inflows for the month.

The net outflows in July were a reversal from the net inflows of $335 million recorded in June 2021.

FPIs are also called hot money because of the ease with which they enter and exit an economy.

"About 64.4 percent of investments registered were in PSE-listed securities (investments mainly in property companies, holding firms, food, beverage and tobacco companies, banks and transportation services) while the remaining 35.6 percent went to investments in Peso government securities," the BSP said.

The United Kingdom, United States, Singapore, Norway, and Luxembourg were the top 5 investor countries for the month with a combined share totaling 77.1 percent, the central bank said.

The BSP noted that the $1.1 billion gross outflows for the month were lower by 39.6 percent than the level recorded for June 2021, which was $1.8 billion.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC

Year-on-year, registered investments rose by 1.5 percent from the $719 million recorded in July 2020, the central bank added.



