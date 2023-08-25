One of Lenovo's new entry gaming laptops, LOQ 15IRH8 takes cues from Lenovo's higher-end Legion product line -- making it a bang for your buck without compromising on your gameplay's quality. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Getting a quality gaming laptop that doubles as a productivity machine doesn't need to break the bank.

For avid gamers who are on a tight budget, Lenovo recently introduced its LOQ line.

The Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8, in particular, provides a very good balance of gaming and productivity capabilities.

For around a week and a half, I tried to get a feel of this laptop. I tested it with two games I've already played, namely Valorant and Genshin Impact. I also got to try out Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Cyberpunk 2077.

The verdict? This notebook can run some of the most demanding games at a value-friendly price.

Some of the laptop’s main features. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News Some of the laptop’s main features. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News Some of the laptop’s main features. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News Some of the laptop’s main features. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Features and Specs

Prices for the LOQ 15IRH8 start at P64,995, with an Intel 13th Gen Core i5-12450H processor, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. Other models carry a RTX 4050 card.

Our test unit meanwhile featured a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, now worth P93,995.

For reference, you can spec out this notebook with the following components.

CPU: Up to Intel 13th Gen Core i7-13700H

GPU: Up To NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 8GB GDDR6

Memory: Up to 16GB DDR5-5200, two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, dual-channel capable

Storage: Up to two drives, 2x M.2 SSD (M.2 2280 SSD up to 1TB, M.2 2242 SSD up to 1TB)

The LOQ 15IRH8 also features a 15.6" WQHD (2560 x 1440), IPS display with 100 percent sRGB.

It runs Windows 11.



The Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8's Storm Grey color and functional design is pretty minimal. It doesn’t have the flashy RGB lights and over-the-top futuristic surfaces other brands have, but this also means it doesn’t attract as much unwanted attention when you bring it out on a trip.

The unit has different ports on both sides and its rear, making connectivity, display usage, and data transfer efficient.

The left side has a USB-C 3.2 gen 2 port and an audio jack. Having a dedicated port for wired headphones is a must for gamers because Bluetooth headsets can still be laggy.

The right side has a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, and an e-shutter switch for your webcam if you need to turn it off in one click. This is especially beneficial for game streamers.

Ports for otherwise bulky wires such as the DC-in charger port, the ethernet cable, and a couple of fast-transfer USB-A 3.2 ports (carrying transfer speeds up to 10Gbps) are at the rear of the laptop, which makes for a less bulky setup. While a lot of games can now be played via Wifi, it’s always nice to have an ethernet port.

It would have been nice if it also included a card reader which would have made this also a good laptop for photographers and video editors who need to load lots of large files quickly.

There are also lots of vents on the sides and at the bottom of the laptop to help dissipate heat.

One thing we’ve noticed is that the LOQ 15 is not as light as Lenovo’s other more premium offerings with this gaming machine weighing 2.4 kgs.

Like a lot of mid-range laptops, it uses plastic for its body instead of aluminum or magnesium found in more premium models. This means, unlike metal laptops, it can get hot sometimes. This is something we’re glad that Lenovo's AI+ powered technology easily fixes.

Gameplay on the Lenovo’s LOQ 15IRH8, with the unit's thermals on "Quiet mode" and the in-game video graphics on high settings. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Valorant

With the highest graphics set, and GPU overclocked, Valorant worked with ease on the quick, swift play mode as my FPS reached 300 on average, based on in-game specs.

I’m not sure if luck was on my side that day because the evening I tried Valorant on the unit was the evening I finally achieved the Silver rank (after 4 long months in Bronze).



Genshin Impact

For a few hours, I also used it to explore the World of Teyvat. I was able to try out two levels of the game’s battleground domain – the Spiral Abyss, with a Dendro-infused team, which meant more reactions and therefore more texts popping out of the screen, and afterward worked on some commissions with a friend.

Based on two hours of gameplay, I could say that it handled the game perfectly. Since the unit can handle Genshin, it may also be able to handle its sister game, Honkai Star Rail, one of Hoyoverse’s newest releases.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

This game is known to be one of the franchise’s more graphically demanding titles, thanks to ray tracing and the cornucopia of settings you could tweak to get the most defined videos as possible.

Based on around 6 hours of gameplay, the unit is fit enough to carry this game. You may encounter an issue (crashing after being killed off during missions) but according to multiple reviews, this is an issue in the game that has yet to be resolved.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 (despite the plethora of negative reviews upon release) holds the reputation of being one of the most graphically-demanding gaming titles to date. For this review, I borrowed a friend’s digital copy and streamed it with a friend on Discord to note our observations.

With settings on the Ray Tracing: Ultra preset, the FPS couldn’t break past 30, and the FPS in low settings peaked at 58 FPS. I also noted a few crashes but they were not so disruptive. However, my friend noted that there was less stutter on my own gameplay, which is what the LOQ 15IRH8 WQHD’s (2560 x 1440) display promises to its users, so I would say it still performed well.

The Lenovo AI Engine+

The Lenovo LOQ line boasts of a "whisper-quiet" thermal solution–having larger vents, and air intake thanks to 4 heat pipes, and dual 85mm 12V high-speed fans. On start-up, you may hear a loud whir sound but it goes away after a while.

The Lenovo AI Engine+ boasts of being “the world’s first dedicated AI chip on a gaming laptop.” It lets users tweak PC performance settings to their liking.

It took me some time to figure it out but when I did, gaming got a lot better. While it sometimes lowered graphics quality, it drastically optimized gaming performance overall.

Like other gaming laptops, this can get quite warm during gaming so you may want a laptop cooling pad to go with it.

For productivity

As a journalist, I need to cover events that require long trips around Metro Manila and even overseas. I try to produce multi-platform content as much as possible with videos and pictures.

The Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 is a handy laptop to get work done.

While the price is a bit higher compared to other laptop brands (starting at P64,000 and going as high as around P93,995 depending on your preferred GPU and CPU) the extra price going to an efficient optimization feature means bang for the buck.

If you need a laptop that offers productivity and gaming, this might be one of your best bets.

After-sales service

As a frequent traveler, finding time to get my unit fixed during busy days, or even doing a simple task such as transferring data, can be challenging.

Thankfully, this laptop comes with a 3-Year Lenovo Premium Care that offers after-sales services, including onsite support where a technician fixes your device at your home. Customers can also avail of migration assistance and remote troubleshooting through 24/7 chat support on Lenovo’s hotlines, email, website and even WhatsApp.

One of my worries as a frequent traveler is getting the unit broken, for some reason - may it be the unpredictable weather or a road accident. Fortunately, this device also comes with a 3-Year Lenovo Accidental Damage Protection which covers accidental bumps, spills, drops and electrical surges, among others.

