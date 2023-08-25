Price of PlayStation 5 handheld device revealed

Sony will launch the PlayStation Portal, which allows users to remotely play their PlayStation 5 through a handheld device. Courtesy: PlayStation blog.

MANILA - Sony has announced the price and the final name of the handheld device allowing PS5 users to play their games remotely.

PlayStation Portal -- originally named "Project Q" will be launched later this year, costing around $200 (P11,300) as the console's first remote play-dedicated device, Sony said in a blog.

It is catered for gamers who want to play PS5 games in another room without a television."

"PlayStation Portal is the perfect device for gamers in households where they might need to share their living room TV or simply want to play PS5 games in another room of the house. PlayStation Portal will connect remotely to your PS5 over Wi-Fi," Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President for Platform Experience of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a news release.

It will include features of its wireless controllers, including "adaptive triggers and haptic feedback."

Its screen will also boast 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second.

Sony will also launch its wireless headset Pulse Elite and wireless earbuds, Pulse Explore.