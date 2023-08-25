Mang Inasal eyes at least 7 more stores this year

MANILA -- Barbecue fastfood restaurant Mang Inasal on Friday said its is planning to open at least 7 more stores around the country in the second half of 2023.

The fast food chain said it is planning to open more stores in Cavite, Quezon, Leyte, Samar, Quezon City and Marikina.

In a statement, Mang Inasal said it already opened seven new stores from January to June: in Biñan, Laguna; SM City Grand Central, Caloocan; Baler, Aurora; SM City Tuguegarao; WalterMart Caloocan; WalterMart Capas Tarlac; and Polomolok, South Cotabato.



The fastfood giant, which turns 20 this year, looks to reach more customers, said its president Mike Castro.

Mang Inasal is part of the Jollibee Group, which plans to open 600 more stores globally in 2023.

