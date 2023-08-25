Globe says prepping network for TS Goring

MANILA - Globe Telecom said it has begun preparing its network and personnel in Luzon areas that may be affected by Tropical Storm Goring.

Weather bureau Pagasa said Goring may become a super typhoon and dump heavy rains in the northern Philippines this long weekend.

The Ayala-led telco said its technical and support crews are on alert, while supplies and emergency equipment have been prepositioned in areas that may be affected.

"Generators and alternative power sources are also ready to ensure power supply and the continuous delivery of connectivity services in case of commercial power outages," Globe said.

Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging and Libreng WiFi stations are also set to be deployed in areas that may be severely affected, as these are crucial in response operations.