Business franchising discounts on offer from platform

Easy Franchise co-founder RJ Ledesma announces discounts for the month-long online franchise sale, which begins Aug. 28. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Filipinos who want to start franchising businesses should take advantage of the online sale offered by a franchising platform beginning Aug. 28, Easy Franchise co-founder RJ Ledesma said on Friday.

The month-long sale event from Aug. 28 until Sept. 28, 2023 will feature discounts on various fees like franchise fee, royalty fee and more, depending on the brand to support the industry and encourage more Filipinos to start their own businesses, Ledesma said in a media briefing.

"You have a discount from a franchise fee like P100,000 off the franchise fee, or royalties are waived, or 1-3 months of free inventory that you're able to get," said Ledesma.

Franchise discounts cover various companies like Mister Donut, Chicken Chingu, Ate Rica's Bacsilog, Razon's by Glenn, Aquaskin, Cha Tuk Cha, H20 Mineral Plus, and many more.

But Ledesma said interested investors must also take time to study the business they want to pursue. He said it's not just about the budget, other factors such as location, are also crucial.

"Kung kunyari kukuha ka ng isang milk tea franchise, pero 5 na milk tea franchise sa inyo, sayang lang franchise investment mo," Ledesma said.

Potato Corner co-founder Joe Magsaysay Jr, meanwhile said, that food and services are among the trending businesses, which include laundry, cleaning services, snacks and coffee.

"The growth of coffee now has a higher trajectory than milk tea. Although the topline is still milk tea, but coffee is starting to catch up," said Magsaysay.

Easy Franchise is also offering to help businesses who like to become a franchisor with its franchise incubation program.

"We're not just franchise development, we're franchise incubation. We help customize documents, we help them market, we help them with digital transformation, and we help even franchisees manage the franchise," Ledesma said.

One can check its website easyfranchise.com for information on franchising as well to check the online franchise sale.