GENEVA, Switzerland - Switzerland is aiming for a 15-percent cut in gas consumption, the authorities announced, following the target set by the European Union in response to the energy crisis.

The Alpine nation, which depends entirely on imports for its gas, is adapting to the supply problems provoked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Moscow's response to Western sanctions.

It imports 75 percent of its gas from Germany.

The Federal Council announced in a statement that it would do everything it could to avoid shortages. The EU announced plans to make 15-percent cuts across the bloc earlier this month.

Switzerland aims to cut consumption by the same proportion in the winter months -- October to the end of March -- compared with average consumption over the last five years.

