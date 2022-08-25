Home > Business German economy grew in second quarter, better than estimated Agence France-Presse Posted at Aug 25 2022 03:04 PM | Updated as of Aug 25 2022 03:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Vehicles transit at an intersection in the Business district of Frankfurt Main, Germany, 06 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI FRANKFURT, Germany - Germany's economy grew slightly in the second quarter, an improvement from a previous estimate of stagnation, revised official data showed Thursday, pushing back the specter of recession. Output expanded by 0.1 percent in the April to June period, according to the federal statistics agency, which had previously projected zero growth. MacroAsia, Lufthansa joint venture eyeing expansion in other PH airports EU plan to cut gas use by 15 percent comes into effect EU members strike deal to cut Russian gas use German firms see 'overall' positive developments in PH: survey RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, global economy Read More: global economy Germany German economy stagnation recession economic growth /news/08/28/22/man-nabbed-for-allegedly-groping-student-in-las-pias/news/08/28/22/educational-aid-distribution-improves-in-2nd-week-dswd-dilg/news/08/28/22/negros-oriental-town-mayors-family-held-hostage-for-hours/sports/08/28/22/mpl-season-10-echo-ph-keeps-tnc-winless/sports/08/28/22/look-pacquiao-earns-masters-degree-from-pcu