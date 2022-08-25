German economy grew in second quarter, better than estimated

Vehicles transit at an intersection in the Business district of Frankfurt Main, Germany, 06 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

FRANKFURT, Germany - Germany's economy grew slightly in the second quarter, an improvement from a previous estimate of stagnation, revised official data showed Thursday, pushing back the specter of recession.

Output expanded by 0.1 percent in the April to June period, according to the federal statistics agency, which had previously projected zero growth.

