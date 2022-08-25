Home  >  Business

German economy grew in second quarter, better than estimated

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Aug 25 2022 03:04 PM | Updated as of Aug 25 2022 03:05 PM

Vehicles transit at an intersection in the Business district of Frankfurt Main, Germany, 06 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI
Vehicles transit at an intersection in the Business district of Frankfurt Main, Germany, 06 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

FRANKFURT, Germany - Germany's economy grew slightly in the second quarter, an improvement from a previous estimate of stagnation, revised official data showed Thursday, pushing back the specter of recession.

Output expanded by 0.1 percent in the April to June period, according to the federal statistics agency, which had previously projected zero growth.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  global economy   Germany   German economy   stagnation   recession   economic growth  

BRAND NEWS