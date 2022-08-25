

MANILA - GCash on Thursday said it would support measures to penalize the sale or loan of mobile wallet accounts usually done by fraudsters.

Scammers use accounts or e-wallets that are not registered under their names, GCash said in a statement.

They were able to buy SIM cards in the black market that are registered with e-wallets under people who sell or lend their identities, it added.



“Given the increasing incidents of online fraud, GCash is ready to support measures to penalize the lending and selling of e-wallet accounts including calls to criminalize the activity in order to prevent scammers from using this modus,” said GCash Chief Risk Officer Ingrid Rose Ann Beroña.

GCash said it uses electronic Know-Your-Customer (KYC) process as mandated by the Bango Sentral ng Pilipinas, which makes it easy to identify account holders.

Senate President Miguel Zubiri earlier said there are groups of scammers duping politicians and businessmen operating in the country. He said they insist on receiving money using GCash.

GCash said authorities were able to trace and apprehend the suspects who tried to extort Zubiri for money.

GCash also added that it had ramped up campaigns by urging users to be extra vigilant when making transactions, it added.

The e-wallet operator also shared tips to avoid being victimized:



• Learn to spot fake websites, emails, text or calls by making sure email addresses and domains are correct, which are @gcash.com or @mynt.xyz and www.gcash.com or www.help.gcash.com

• Never click any email link inside emails or texts

• Be aware of various types of scams

• Avoid account takeover or phishing and never share one-time passwords (OTP) or MPIN

• Do not click links outside the GCash app especially if you have not verified the senders as legitimate

• Stay away from fake online sellers and purchase only from trusted online sellers or at least research first and read customer reviews

Scams and fraudulent activities linked to the wallet can be reported to https://help.gcash.com/hc/en-us, the official website or the hotline 2882.

RELATED VIDEO: