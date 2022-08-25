MANILA - Retired Chief Justices Reynato Puno and Artemio Panganiban were tapped by the Department of Energy as senior legal advisors for the newly formed DOE Law and Energy Panel, Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said Thursday.

Puno and Panganiban will not assume public office but instead serve as private citizens and at minimal cost to the government, Lotilla said in a briefing.

"I am also pleased to announce that retired Chief Justice Artemio V Panganiban, and retired Chief Justice Reynato S Puno have kindly agreed to provide the department with their guidance and advice," he said.

“We will try to find ways to at least reimburse them for their costs, their gasoline and so on. But definitely they are responding to important issues that they themselves recognize. I am grateful to them," he added.

The new panel would provide their legal expertise on issues such as foreign ownership on renewable energy, the Malampaya gas field as well as sovereignty and cross-border contracts for exploration, among others, he said.

"On these we need also a firm legal understanding of what constitutes renewable energy that is capable of being appropriated by the state for itself. These are fundamental questions and we would like to be able to sound off our distinguished legal advisors on this," he said.

He said clear government policies could attract more investors to beef up the country's oil and gas resources.

"We know that we need to have further development of our gas and oil resources. and in order to attract sufficient investment for that, we need to be able to clearly indicate what are the policies of government on this," Lotilla said.

Among the first agenda of the panel is to review the sale and terms of condition of Enrique Razon's Prime Infra acquisition Malampaya operator shares from Dennis Uy.

A ruling is expected to be released before the end of the year.

