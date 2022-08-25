A vendor sells sugar at the Bustillos market in Manila on August 16, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Thursday said other small supermarket owners are welcome to join major supermarkets in bringing down the cost of sugar to P70 per kilo.

But Trade Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said government could not give them any benefit in return, as major supermarkets were only helping to address the sugar crisis.

"They are most welcome to join us kung kaya nila na makapagbenta rin ng P70 per kilo na white refined sugar. Pero kasi, wala namang benepisyo ito or tulong na binibigay ang government doon sa tatlong retail chains na nabanggit," Castelo said in a public briefing.

(They are most welcome to join us in selling P70 per kilo refined sugar but the government did not give any benefit in return for those 3 retail chains mentioned.)

"Iyong P70, its part of, parang corporate social responsibility na rin nila. Nag-agree sila sa Presidente na makapagbenta ng P70 per kilo," she added.

(The P70 per kilo is part of their corporate social responsibility. They agreed with the President on selling these.)

Last Friday, the Palace said at least 2 million kilos of sugar will available at P70 per kilo this week in branches of Robinsons Supermarket, SM Supermarket, and Puregold Supermarket.

Smaller supermarkets, who were not included in the sugar agreement, meanwhile said they were concerned that no one would buy sugar from them as their prices were higher.

Malacañang this week assured small supermarket owners who are unable to match this lower price that the situation is only temporary.

It also said it is looking into the possibility that the sugar shortage may be "artificial."