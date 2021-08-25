The Philippines is seeking to export more pineapples and mangoes to the US.

MANILA - The Philippines has reached a deal with the United States that will pave the way for more of the country’s pineapples and mangoes to be exported to the US, the Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday.

The DA said its Bureau of Plant Industry (DA-BPI) and the US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS) reached a deal during a virtual meeting on August 12.

This will let the Philippines “dramatically increase exports” of pineapples and resume shipments of mangoes to the US via additional ports of entry, according to Agriculture Secretary William Dar.

“Expanding the export market of Philippine pineapples and mangoes in the US and other countries will not only enhance our national economy, but more importantly, provide increased incomes to thousands of farmers and their families in pineapple- and mango-producing provinces nationwide,” said Dar.

The Philippines currently exports fresh pineapples to the US through Guam, the Commonwealth of Marianas Island, and North Atlantic regions. From 2013 to July 15, 2021, exports amounted to only 346,190 kilograms.

The country previously exported fresh mangoes to the US, from 2005 to 2008, totaling 386,099 kg, all produced in Guimaras Island, DA added.

US agriculture officials accepted evidence that the Philippines’ main export pineapple variety is not a host to a pest called the oriental fruit fly.

The Philippines may start shipping pineapples to various US markets before yearend, DA said.

