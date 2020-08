LIST: Cebu Pacific flights until Sept. 30

MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Tuesday announced its new schedule of domestic and international flights until Sept. 30. The airline said all other previously scheduled flights that are not listed below are canceled.

LUZON

Manila-Cauayan-Manila 4x weekly (Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun)

Manila-Legazpi-Manila 1x daily

Manila-Masbate-Manila 3x weekly (Mon/Wed/Fri)

Manila-Naga-Manila 4x weekly (Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun)

Maila-Puerto Princesa-Manila 2x weekly (Mon/Thu)

Manila-San Jose-Manila 2x weekly (Tue/Sat)

Manila- Tuguegarao-Manila 3x weekly (Mon/Wed/Fri)

Manila-Virac-Manila 2x weekly (Mon/Fri)

Cebu-Clark-Cebu 1x weekly (Tue)

VISAYAS

Manila-Bacolod-Manila 3x weekly (Tue/Thu/Sat)

Manila-Cebu-Manila 10x weekly

Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila 3x weekly (Tue/Thu/Sat)

Manila-Dumaguete-Manila 2x weekly (Wed/Thu)

Manila-Iloilo-Manila 3x weekly (Tue/Thu/Sat)

Manila-Kalibo-Manila 2x weekly (Wed/Sat)

Manila-Roxas 1x weekly (Thu), until August 29

Roxas-Manila 2x weekly (Thu/Sat), until August 29

Manila-Tacloban-Manila 2x daily

Manila-Tagbilaran (Bohol)-Manila 3x weekly (Mon/Wed/Fri)

Cebu-Bacolod-Cebu 1x weekly (Tue)

MINDANAO

Manila-Butuan-Manila 4x weekly (Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun)

Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila 18x weekly

Manila-Cotabato-Manila 1x daily

Manila-Davao-Manila 2x weekly (Mon/Wed), until August 26

Manila-Dipolog-Manila 1x daily

Manila-General Santos-Manila 2x weekly (Mon/Thu)

Manila-Ozamiz-Manila 3x weekly (Tue/Thu/Sat)

Manila-Pagadian-Manila 10x weekly

Manila-Zamboanga-Manila 2x weekly (Wed/Fri)

Cebu-Davao-Cebu 1x weekly (Tue)

Cebu-Cagayan de Oro-Cebu 1x weekly (Wed), starting September 2

Cebu-General Santos-Cebu 1x weekly (Sat), starting September 5

Cebu-Zamboanga-Cebu 1x weekly (Sat), starting September 5

INTERNATIONAL

Manila-Dubai 2x weekly (Thu/Sun)

Dubai-Manila 2x weekly (Mon/Fri)

Manila-Incheon (Seoul)* 1x weekly (Thu)

Osaka-Manila* 1x weekly (Fri), starting September 4

Tokyo(Narita)-Manila* 1x weekly (Thu)

Manila-Nagoya-Manila* 1x weekly (Tue), starting September 1

Manila–Singapore* 1x weekly (Wed), starting August 26; 2x weekly (Thu/Sat), starting September 3

Singapore-Manila* 1x weekly (Thu) starting August 27; 2x weekly (Fri/Sun), starting September 4

Manila-Taipei 2x weekly (Wed/Fri), starting September 16

Taipei-Manila 2x weekly (Thu/Sat), starting September 17

*Subject to government approvals.

Flight schedules may still change at the last minute depending on government approvals, the airline said.

The airline also said passengers are requested to check its website for travel document requirements and flight schedules.