Google shifts business to another Philippines-based BPO

Google Philippines' logo as seen in its Philippine headquarters in Taguig.

MANILA - Google Philippines said Tuesday it has decided to "shift" to another vendor in the Philippines following a news report that some employees of its business process outsourcing (BPO) partner were alleged involved in fraudulent activities.

“We are constantly assessing our business needs and have decided to shift this business to another vendor in the Philippines,” Google Philippines told ABS-CBN News.

The global technology giant did not elaborate further on its decision, nor did it deny or confirm the reason behind the sudden shift.

Google was responding to an ABS-CBN inquiry about news reports that said it would end its affiliation with the local arm of BPO Sykes after some of its employees were caught participating in an online scam.

In its website, Sykes said it has been operating in the Philippines for 20 years with at least 65 locations worldwide.

ABS-CBN has reached out to the Contact Center Association of the Philippines, which Sykes is a member, for comments.

More details to follow.