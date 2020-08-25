Globe says telehealth service brings healthcare to remote areas with virtual doctors

Members of the local Barangay Health Unit patrol the streets at Bgy. San Martin De Porres in Parañaque City on August 13, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Globe Telecom said Tuesday its unit, which operates KonsultaMD was providing remote areas access to telehealth services as the COVID-19 pandemic restricts transport and limits healthcare and medical services.

Globe Telecom's subsidiary 917Ventures, Mexico's Salud Interactiva and their KonsultaMD service are helping local governments extend telemedicine to those living in remote barangays, Globe Telecom said in a statement.

The subscription-based service is available 24/7 where consumers have access to doctors for proper medical assessment, advice and medication, it said.

For P15 a week, consumers can talk to doctors 24/7 as many times as they need. Pricing for local government units are even lower, said KonsultaMD CEO Cholo Tagaysay.

“Telehealth is more relevant now more than ever. People need access to doctors, telehealth provides that even to remote areas where no doctors are present. You can consult a KonsultaMD doctor anytime, anywhere thru voice or video,” Tagaysay said.

The service is available via app, hotline or its website.

Local and global health experts have advocated telehealth services especially during the pandemic, Globe said.

The House of Representative Ways and Means Committee chairman, Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda earlier filed a telemedicine bill to expand eHealth services in the country.