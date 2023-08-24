Wage hike not solution to high inflation: wage board chief

MANILA -- Increasing the minimum wage is not the solution to high inflation, according to the Executive Director of the National Wages and Productivity Board (NWPB).

NWPB executive director Maria Criselda Sy on Thursday appeared before the House Appropriations Committee for the Department of Labor and Employment's (DOLE) 2024 budget briefing.

"In the past few months, the cause for the increase in the inflation is in the supply side, and therefore what we need to cure are those problems or issues in the supply side," she said.

Sy said that immediately increasing the minimum wage may lead to "unintended consequences" for the economy.

Last June, a P40 hike in the minimum wage in the National Capital Region was approved by the NCR Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board.

For non-agricultural workers, this means their pay will increase to P610 per day from P570 per day.

Business groups had opposed the wage hike saying many small businesses may not be able to afford it, and that the wage hike may lead to higher prices.

Labor groups meanwhile criticized the wage hike as "not enough" amid the spiraling costs of basic goods and services.

- Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News