Solon bats for lower taxes on stock transactions

Philippine flags fly outside the Philippine Stock Exchange at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on June 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A lawmaker is seeking to reduce the taxes on stock transactions in a bid to boost the Philippines' capital market.

House tax panel chair and Albay Second District Representative Joey Salceda said a “more dynamic” stock market will also boost SSS and GSIS pensions.

Salceda said he has filed House Bill No. 8958 or the Capital Markets Efficiency Promotion Act, which amends the Tax Code to reduce taxes on stock transactions from 0.6 percent to just 0.1 percent of stock value.

The tax on dividends of foreign non-residents will also be reduced to 10 percent from 25 percent.

It also seeks a tax on debt instruments of 0.1 percent, in parity with the reduced rate for stock transactions.

Salceda said the bill was in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order to enact measures to boost the capital markets.

“The bill is part of an entire package of both legislative and administrative reforms discussed during a meeting between the Office of the Presidential Adviser for Investment and Economic Affairs and relevant stakeholders, including the Department of Finance, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Bureau of Internal Revenue, and the Philippine Stock Exchange on their recommendations for improving the overall liquidity of the Philippine Stock Market,” Salceda said in a statement.

He noted that the country's stock transaction tax is the highest in ASEAN.

“The Philippine Stock Exchange has the fewest listed companies of all ASEAN-6 economies, with just 275 listed companies, with the second lowest already being Singapore, with some 640 listed companies. Since the stock transaction tax was increased from 0.5 percent to 0.6 percent of transaction value, in 2019, the PSEi has declined by 29.83 percent.”

A stagnant stock market is bad for the SSS, GSIS and PhilHealth, according to Salceda, because if stocks don’t move in value, the money invested in them by the state pension funds also stagnates.

“The high rate of tax on dividends received by foreign non-resident individuals also foreign discourages foreign investors from buying of Philippine stocks, which, in turn, prevents price discovery. As a result, Philippine stocks stagnate in value. In fact, monthly transaction volume continues to be lower than 2012 levels in peso terms. In dollar terms, it matches 2007 levels," Salceda added.

While the measure means a revenue loss of P9.825 billion, it could increase pension assets in the SSS and GSIS alone by at least P72.9 billion, the lawmaker said.

Salceda said that the House tax panel will discuss the measure “once the budget is approved on the floor, at the latest.”

