Jobstreet launches new app feature for skills upgrades

Job hunters line up at an employment fair in Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Job search platform JobStreet has unveiled a new in-app feature to further help jobseekers and current employees.

Jobstreet said its SeekMax includes several features and services like thousands of bite-sized videos about work, career and learning new skills. There are videos on job search advice, language learning, sales and marketing, leadership and management and more.

Users can also ask job-related questions or answer the questions of others like questions on writing a resume, issues on salary, resignation and the like.

“You wanna learn how to ace interviews, you wanna learn how much salary you should be asking for, how to negotiate salaries even,” said Dannah Majarocon, Managing Director of JobStreet Philippines.

The site has partnered with several companies like Bloomberg, Microsoft, The New York Times, and others to ensure content is correct, relevant, and also industry-specific.

Majarocon said the new feature will help Filipinos learn new skills which are needed by many sectors especially as technology also changes. One example is information on artificial intelligence or AI.

“Before it was just ‘you know how to use a computer’ and now ‘do you understand AI? Do you know how to leverage on all of these new innovations to make you extremely competitive?’”

SeekMax was first launched in Indonesia last year, followed by Singapore and Malaysia last July. In Indonesia, 2.5 million users have consumed 6.5 million minutes of content on the platform. Some of the most popular topics are career advice, salary advice, and self-development.

JobStreet now plans to have training certificate courses on the app so jobseekers or current employees can add it to their resume.

The company said SeekMax is now up and it’s for free and does not require a registration.