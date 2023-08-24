Hotels offer up to 70 pct discount in September sale

MANILA - The Hotel Sales and Marketing Association on Thursday said it will launch a month-long online sale in September in a bid to help boost the hospitality sector.

HSMA Director Celeste Romualdo said the "September Online Sale" (SOS) next week would offer discounted accommodations which are much lower than those found on official hotel websites.

"They can expect up to 70 percent discount on all the promotions of the hotel," said Romualdo.

Dozens of Department of Tourism (DOT)-accredited hotels across the country will be part of SOS, the group said.

Romualdo the group aims to increase this year's SOS event sales by 20 percent compared to last year's which generated over P36 million in sales.

"Everyone can travel. There will be more opportunities for our travelers, for our buyers," she said.

HSMA President Loleth So is also banking on the upcoming holiday season to beef up tourism, as she expects more people to go on vacation during the last quarter of the year.

"Our numbers are already even better than pre-pandemic 2019," she said.

So said she is optimistic the tourism sector would continue to expand due to the demand despite elevated inflation, the rise in fuel prices and other challenges.

Many hotels, which are members of HSMA, will join SOS including Astoria in Boracay and Metro Manila, Luxent Hotel, The Bellevue, Dusit Thani, Solaire, El Nido Resorts, Crimson, Armada, Seda, Belmont Hotel, I'm Hotel among many others. The public may book at the HMSA website hsma.org.ph

