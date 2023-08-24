Hotels eye hiring more workers in post-pandemic rebound

MANILA - The country's hotel sector urgently needs more workers with the right skills amid the reopening of many businesses following the pandemic, a group said Thursday.

Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) President Loleth So said in a media briefing there seems to be a shortage since almost all hotels and resorts are hiring for various positions such as in sales, marketing, and front office, among others.

She said almost 30,000 hotel rooms are also expected to open in the next 15 months, which makes it more urgent to hire more workers.

"We still have a shortage because a lot of our sales and marketing professionals in the hospitality industry have moved elsewhere," she said.

So, however, said there is no available data on how many workers are needed.

The group also cited the need for fresh tourism graduates.

"Because of the opening of hotels and there were fewer graduates of tourism, it's really difficult to find qualified applicants for the position, even entry level positions, we're having a hard time," HSMA Director Celeste Romualdo said.

Meanwhile, Department of Tourism NCR Regional Director Sharlene Zabala-Batin admitted there is a shortage due to the lack of skills.

"For the accomodation sector talaga, there is a shortage because skilled ang mga ito. For example sa housekeeping, hindi naman yan madali ituro ang pag-aayos ng kwarto," she said.

HSMA said to entice workers to join the industry it is offering better salaries and benefits. It is also building partnerships with schools and the government to attract more applications and to provide training for potential candidates.

The Department of Tourism, meanwhile, partnered with the Department of Labor and Employment to hold job fairs for tourism workers.