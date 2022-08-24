MANILA — The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) on Wednesday said that while the landmark business deal between ABS-CBN Corp. and MediaQuest Holdings is not a merger, there are possible indications that there may be "badges" of acquisition of control in the agreement.

"To my mind, at least personally, there seems to be indications that this qualifies as an acquisition," PCC Commissioner Johannes Bernabe said during a joint House panel hearing.

Bernabe was reacting to the letter that Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman wrote to House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Wednesday, where the solon argued that the deal between ABS-CBN and MediaQuest was not a merger.

While Bernabe said he agrees with Lagman's argument, the PCC has yet to determine whether or not the deal is an acquisition, and therefore requires notification of concerned government agencies and Congress.

"I do not want to preempt the opinion of my other colleagues in the commission. We are a collegial body and they may have their own appreciation of whether or not the transaction manifests badges of acquisition of control which would qualify it as an acquisition," he said.

He also noted that the PCC does not have a copy of the investment agreement, but is only acquiring information about the deal from press releases, notes, and other available sources made public.

"If you acquire more than 50 percent of the voting shares of an entity, there are other factors that you can consider as a commission when determining the existence of control and therefore, the categorization that the transaction is an acquisition," Bernabe also said.

In the same hearing, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also clarified that there is no merger between ABS-CBN Corp. and MediaQuest, but noted that Congress can look into the issue of controlling interests to determine whether further approval is needed.

Bernabe also said the two media firms did not need to notify the PCC about the agreement as it does not meet the P50-billion threshold set by the Bayanihan 2 law.

The value of voting shares being acquired by ABS-CBN from TV5 should also be at least 35 percent, he added.

On August 11, ABS-CBN Corp. and MediaQuest announced that they have reached a landmark business deal, where the Lopez-led network plans to acquire 6,459,393 primary common shares in TV5 representing 34.99 percent of the total voting and outstanding capital stock of TV5 for P2.16 billion.

Both ABS-CBN and TV5 agreed that the deal will have a favorable impact on Philippine media.

The deal has since been put on hold to give both companies time to address issues raised by several lawmakers and the National Telecommunications Commission.

—with a report from Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News

