MANILA — With major supermarkets selling sugar at P70 per kilo, Malacañang on Wednesday assured small supermarket owners who are unable to match this lower price that the situation is only temporary.

Last Friday, the Palace said at least 2 million kilos of sugar will available at P70 per kilo next week in branches of Robinsons Supermarket, SM Supermarket, and Puregold Supermarket.

Smaller supermarkets, who were not included in the sugar agreement, meanwhile said they were concerned that no one would buy sugar from them as their prices were higher.

“Sa ngayon kasi dahil boluntaryo naman po yung pagbaba ng presyo ng mga malalaking supermarket at may limited period po ito,” Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said during a Palace briefing.

“Halimbawa yung sa SM, while supplies last lang... Pero 'yung iba kasi may limited period lang sila. So after that period babalik na tayo kung ano yung dikta ng market prices natin, ng market natin," she added.

Angeles assured small market owners that government would respond to their concerns if the program gets extended or if its effect "would be dire" to them.

Customers can only avail only up to one kilogram of sugar to markets implementing the program, the Palace earlier said, with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) monitoring the scheme.

Cruz-Angeles said the administration is currently looking into the possibility of an "artificial" sugar shortage in the country, as government agencies found thousands of sugar sacks still stored in warehouses and some cases of illegal importation.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is eyeing the importation of 150,000 metric tons of sugar by October, with stakeholders agreeing with him on this.

