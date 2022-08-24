MANILA — Manila Jockey Club Inc on Wednesday said it would not pursue the renewal of its legislative franchise for horse racing as it shifted its focus on more stable real estate business.

Its legislative franchise for horse racing will expire on Oct. 23, 2022, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

"The company shall not pursue an application for extension or renewal of the legislative franchise with the Congress of the Philippines and the company shall close its horse racing operations," the statement said.

There is "no significant impact" on the company's financial conditions in 2022 and the years to come, the Manila Jockey Club said.

The decision is estimated to result in substantial reduction in operating expenses which is seen to "more than offset" losses in horse racing revenues. The retirement and separation of workers involved in horse racing and savings from maintenance of the 60,000 sqm property in Cavite contributed to the reduction in operating expenses, it added.

But the company said it still intends to file an application for a new horse racing franchise either under its own name or through a new subsidiary, subject to market conditions.

Pending the new franchise, the company said it would focus on its other revenue sources.

Other stable sources of "more stable revenues" include rental income from existing properties, interest from investments, income from proceeds of the sale of idle assets in Sta. Cruz, Manila, and the sale or lease of existing horse racing facilities and equipment, it added.

The company earlier said it agreed to sell several properties in Sta. Cruz, Manila to Megaworld Corp.

