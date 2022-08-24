Hotel sector needs more workers

MANILA - As the economy opens up further, there is a need now to hire more hotel and tourism workers, industry players said Wednesday.

At a symposium organized by the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, some hotel officials said the industry has yet to fully recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

Among the issues raised are the quarantine restrictions in other countries, as well as a lack of manpower in hotels.

Anna Vergara, General Manager of Sheraton Manila Hotel, said many of their staff have left their job during the pandemic and decided not to return.

"We are faced with some manpower challenges with the hotels. The pandemic obviously created options for a lot of people. There are still quite a number of associates who actually are opting to do something else," she said.

Bruce Winton, Multi-Property Vice President of Marriott Philippines, said they have been working to create a better working environment for their staff, one that also highlights health of the people.

He said they are implementing programs for personal and professional development of employees to attract more workers.

"We are really trying to make the environment for our staff one that has growth, where they feel they can work professionally, they can benefit from a health perspective and wellness perspective," he said.

Hotel executives believe the tourism sector will be among the biggest contributor to the economy as quarantine restrictions ease further.

They hope other countries will open up their borders more to attract foreign tourists.

The pandemic has taught businesses like theirs how to cope with crisis and improve their system or processes, they said.

