MANILA - Several flights were canceled on Wednesday due to heavy rains brought by severe tropical storm Florita.

The following flights were canceled as of 8:27 a.m., according to the advisories by the Manila International Airport Authority.

PAL EXPRESS

• 2P 2932 Manila - Basco (Batanes)

• 2P 2933 Basco (Batanes) - Manila

CEBGO

• DG 6031 Manila - San Jose (Occidental Mindoro)

• DG 6032 San Jose - Manila

State weather bureau PAGASA on its 5 a.m. bulletin said Florita has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). It is expected to make landfall in southern China on Thursday.

