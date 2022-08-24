A vendor sells sugar at the Bustillos market in Manila on August 16, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has discovered 466,142 sacks of raw sugar inside a milling company in Cagayan de Oro as the government continues to inspect warehouses as part of its crackdown on sugar hoarding or illegal importation, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said that the suspected hoarded sugar was discovered in 3 warehouses of Crystal Sugar Milling Inc, located in North Poblacion town in the province.

"Isinagawa ang operasyon base na rin sa intelligence report na nagsasabing ang may-ari nito ay sangkot sa malawakang hoarding ng mga supply ng asukal," Cruz-Angeles said in a statement.

(This operation was conducted based on an intelligence report that the owner is involved in a widespread sugar hoarding.)

Out of the over 466,000 sacks of sugar in their inventory, the sugar company was able to sell 264,000 sacks but still remained in the warehouses, the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service noted.

The warehouse manager, authorities said, also failed to show proof of sugar transaction documents ensuring that their supply belonged to an "authorized stock."

Authorities last week also seized some 44,000 sacks of suspected smuggled sugar with an estimated value of P220 million from warehouses in Pampanga and Bulacan.

One of the warehouses was not registered with the Sugar Regulatory Administration, the Palace said.

GOV'T TO CONTINUE HOARDING CRACKDOWN: PALACE

In a Malacañang press briefing earlier in the day, the Palace official said government agencies would continue to inspect warehouses as part of its "visitorial powers."

What was clear though is they would give the warehouse owners the chance to explain their side when caught with questionable documents for their sugar supply.

"Binibigyan natin ng pagkakataon sumagot yung mga may hawak ng mga warehouses at saka yung mga consignees o yung may hawak ng asukal mismo, yung mga may ari. So hindi pa po tapos yung mga periods na yun. Hintayin po natin," she told Palace reporters.

(We are giving the owners the chance to respond to these allegations. The period to respond is still ongoing so we will wait.)

It was also unclear whether the seized sugar imports would be enough to correct the supply in the market. Cruz-Angeles earlier said government is looking into the possibility that the sugar supply shortage could be "artificial."

The inventory of sugar during their inspections would determine whether or not the country has enough sugar supply and if imports are needed.

"Kung hindi naman at mayroon naman pa lang asukal diyan pero for some reason hindi nailalabas legitmate or not, then at least makikita natin, makucompute natin kung tama ba yung pag-iimport natin at kung tama yung pag-compute natin sa importation natin," she said.

(If the sugar sacks are still in warehouses and are yet to be released, then we could know whether or not the computation for our importation was enough.)

'NO SHORTAGE'

Rosendo So, president of agriculture group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG), said the country has enough sugar stocks for now.

During his recent meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., So said they would prioritize local sugar producers.

"Nakita natin wala talagang shortage. Nag-panic siguro ang lahat dahil nag-announce ang SRA na may kulang," he said in a televised briefing.

(There is no shortage. Maybe people panicked because the SRA announced that we have sugar shortage.)

"Pero sa ngayon, nakikita natin na maraming stocks talaga kaya wala tayong problema. Wala rin tayong nakita sa retailer na nawalan ng stocks. Ang nakita lang natin is tumaas ang presyo," he added.

(Right now, we can see that there is enough stocks that is why we do not have a problem. We also did not see any retailer that lost stocks of sugar but its price went up.)

Marcos earlier said he eyes importing 150,000 metric tons of sugar by October, with the Palace noting that stakeholders have agreed on the figure.

Leading supermarkets, meanwhile, have agreed to bring down the cost of white sugar to P70 per kilogram from the high price of P90 to over P100/kilo but only until their supplies last.