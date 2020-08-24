Skyway closes Sucat 'on-ramp section' to motorists, rerouting in place

Men at work are seen from the stairway of the tenement beside the construction site of the Skyway Stage 3 project at the Quirino Avenue - Osmena Highway intersection in Manila on August 22, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - San Miguel Corp. on Monday said it temporarily closed the northbound Skyway on-ramp section before Sucat and implemented a rerouting scheme, in order to meet the new construction schedule of the northbound Skyway extension project.

Northbound Class 1 vehicles can access the steel ramp towards the elevated section while all class 2 vehicles such as buses and vans should take the At-Grade section, SMC said.

New traffic scheme during the construction period:

Open 24/7

• Steel Ramp – Open to Class 1 only: ETC and cash-paying motorists going northbound.

• Hillsborough Southbound Ramp

• Alabang - Zapote Southbound Ramp

Open from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

• Steel Ramp Southbound

Open from 9:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. the next day

• Alabang-Zapote Northbound Ramp

San Miguel said the entire Skyway Extension project is expected to be delivered by middle of 2021, once the southbound section is completed.

The diversified conglomerate said it was "on track" to complete the northbound section of the Skyway Extension project by December despite delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Construction works are now at an "accelerated pace" to meet the target, SMC president Ramon Ang said. Original completion date was in July 2020.

Contractors returned in May after the 2-month lockdown, imposed to arrest the spread of COVID-19, SMC said.

“Because of the delays and restrictions brought on by the lockdown, we’ve had to make a lot of adjustments. But we are on track to deliver the entire northbound section of the Skyway Extension by end of this year,” Ang said.

The extension will facilitate faster trips from Calamba to Makati and other parts of Metro Manila, the company said.