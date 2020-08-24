Online 'butler' PICK.A.ROO says orders, downloads 'exceeded projections'

MANILA - The new all-in-one premium delivery app PICK.A.ROO said Monday registered sign-ups, transactions and orders "exceeded projections" after it officially launched this month.

The app curates premium quality products, including groceries, to be delivered in homes. Credit cards are charged only after deliveries are received eliminating the need for "horrible" refunds, co-founder and CEO Crystal Gonzalez told ABS-CBN News.

PICK.A.ROO now has 300 brands and it is continuously adding some 50 new brands per week, she said.

"Every single brand is a must try. We are like an online butler who chose all the best ones for you and bring it at your doorstep on a whim," Gonzalez said.

"We also have been very surprised to have exceeded projections by at least double in the first week and without any marketing promotions and online ads for the week. We wanted to see the organic results without subsidizing meaning no promotion, no free deliveries and other gimmicks," she added.

Delivery fee and shopper fee are both at P168, while food and boutique stores have an P80 delivery fee.

Gonzalez said the only promotion the app had was a free PICK.A.ROO apron for those who would spend P5,000 on the platform. They did not have marketing promotions and online ads to see their organic reach during the launch.

The app also gives consumers access to stores as far as 10 kilometers compared to the limited 2 to 3 km options of other platforms, she said.

Alliance Global CEO, Megaworld chief strategy officer Kevin Tan and son of billionaire Andrew Tan posted about the promotion over the weekend.

Megaworld's AGILE Ventures is one of the investors behind the delivery platform.

Despite the warm reception, PICK.A.ROO said logistical issues such as lack of transport and lengthy checkpoint processing should be addressed to help brands that sell through the platform.

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the growth of logistics and delivery services especially during the lockdowns. Consumers also prefer to shop online to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19.