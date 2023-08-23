NEDA eyes to be part of talks on Manila Bay reclamation

Fishermen from Cavite, Las Piñas, Parañaque, Navotas, and Bulacan conduct a fluvial protest, calling for their welfare and livelihood amid an ongoing reclamation project happening in front of the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on February 28, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) on Wednesday said it needs to be part of the discussions on the suspension of reclamation projects in Manila Bay, citing its socioeconomic impact.

"We will ultimately have to be involved," said NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan at a Palace briefing, citing the economic impact of the projects.

Balisacan said his agency was "not sought for advice" when President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. ordered the suspension of 22 reclamation activities there.

"We are not a party to the approval of these reclamation projects, but given the significance and importance in the socioeconomic landscape of Metro Manila, NEDA should be part of that exercise," he added.

Environment Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga earlier said the suspension would pave the way for a cumulative impact assessment, which could first focus on ongoing projects "because they are already impacting the areas."

After this, the environment department would move on to projects that had yet to be started.

The study would also be tapping various experts, including physical scientists, oceanographers, geologists, climate scientists onboard, and even social scientists, Yulo-Loyzaga said.

As of February this year, the Philippine Reclamation Authority listed 52 reclamation projects in Manila Bay.

It was so far unclear how much government or companies would lose following the suspension of reclamation activities.