NEDA contradicts BSP, says 6 pct growth still ‘achievable’

A man works on top of an unfinished structure in Taguig City on January 11, 2023. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine economy can still grow 6 percent by the end of 2023, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said on Wednesday, contradicting the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) earlier statement.

The BSP earlier said GDP growth this year could drop below the 6 to 7 percent target set by economic managers due to economic headwinds and the impact of a string of interest rate hikes.

Growth could also fall below the target of 6.5 to 8 percent for 2024 and 2025, the BSP said in its latest Monetary Policy Report.

Several economists also doubted that the country hitting its growth target this year amid high inflation and interest rates, as well as the possible impact of the El Niño phenomenon.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan however said the the target remains “achievable” despite inflation and global headwinds.

“We think we can speed up the implementation of projects and programs to benefit the economy for the second half of the year,” he said.

The Philippines needs to grow by at least 6.6 percent in the second half of 2023 to hit the year-end target, Balisacan said.

“We can hit the lower range of 6 to 7 percent,” he added.

Remittances from overseas Filipino workers are expected to boost consumer spending in the Philippines, especially in the months leading to Christmas, the NEDA chief said.

“When things get bad, those remittances actually increase, they become robust. We call it counter-cyclical,” he said.

“It somehow helps us recover quickly,” he added.

The government has been pushing to create more quality jobs and speed up infrastructure projects to boost the country’s spending to counter negative consumer sentiment mainly due to the rising prices of basic commodities, he said.

“The hikes in interest rates are still felt today and will continue to be felt til the end of the year and perhaps even next year,” he said.

“Oil prices are picking up again. Staples like rice in the global market, prices are also rising,” he said.

“We are positioning ourselves to ensure that while these developments are adverse, our objectives will keep us from further slowing down,” he said.

The Marcos administration has also been keen on “enhancing the availability of stocks” of basic goods to help stabilize their prices despite global supply chain woes, he said.

The Philippine economy recorded a 4.3-percent growth in the second quarter of 2023, slower than the 6.4 percent growth it experienced in the first 3 months of the year.