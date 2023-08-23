Gov't opens bidding for NAIA rehabilitation

Travelers line up at airline counters to process their travel documents at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on June 9, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The bidding for the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is now formally open, the government's Public-Private Partnership Center (PPPC) announced on Wednesday.

Both foreign and local parties are invited to bid for the contract to rehabilitate, operate, optimize and maintain the NAIA through a Rehabilitate-Operate-Expand-Transfer arrangement, the agency said.

Costing P170.6 billion, the project will be implemented by the Department of Transportation and the Manila International Airport Authority.

"This is in accordance with Republic Act No. 6957, as amended by Republic Act No. 7718, otherwise known as the Build-Operate-and-Transfer Law (BOT Law) and its Revised 2022 Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR),"

A consortium made up of several of the Philippines' biggest conglomerates earlier made an unsolicited proposal to rehabilitate NAIA and asked a 25-year contract.

The government however opted for a solicited deal with a concession period of 15 years with a possible 10-year extension anchored on performance.

The PPPC said the project will cover all facilities of the airport, including its runways, four terminals, and associated facilities.

It aims to increase the current annual airport capacity from 35 million to at least 62 million passengers, as well as increase air traffic movement from 40 to 48 per hour.

Dubbed as one of the worst airports in the world, NAIA often sees passenger congestion, and has seen at least 3 major power outages this year.