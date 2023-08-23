GCash waives QR fees for sari-sari, small vendors, online sellers

MANILA - GCash on Wednesday announced it is waiving QRPH transaction fees for "micro-merchants" such as sari-sari store owners, public market vendors and small online sellers.

The Ayala-led fintech said fees for micro-merchants who use the scan-to-pay service, will be waived until the end-of-2023.

"In addition to this, micro-merchants have access to an increased wallet limit of up to P500,000 per month," GCash said.

The 1.5 percent transaction fee is waived up to P100,000 in gross sales, GCash added.

“For GCash, making this service free means micro-entrepreneurs can earn a little extra for their families through safe cashless transactions," said Ren-Ren Reyes, the President and CEO of G-Xchange, Inc, the mobile wallet operator of GCash.

Scan-to-pay allows faster tracking of payments received for merchants without imposing any additional cost.

GCash earlier said that as of May this year, it already has over 60 million registered users nationwide, or 4 out of 5 adult Filipinos.

The fintech said it also has over 5 million merchants and social sellers accepting digital money transfers or payments.

GCash said it has 845,000 small-scale community merchants with various digital financial solutions.

“We are one with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, in its goal of bringing more micro-merchants into the digital economy. Together with our partners, we will equip micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with the right tools and products so they can grow their businesses safely and conveniently,” Reyes said.