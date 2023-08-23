DICT now tasked with making digital national IDs: NEDA

Government employees process their biometric information including fingerprint, iris scan, and photograph as they register for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) at the Universidad De Manila on May 24, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The management and production of digital national IDs will be transferred to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said Wednesday.

NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is "closely monitoring" the distribution of both the ePhilID (electronic Philippine ID) and physical national IDs.

The ePhilID is a printed digital ID with security features. This has served as a temporary national ID pending the issuance of the physical one.

At present, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) manages the distribution of both physical and digital IDs.

"There’s now an agreement between the Philippine Statistics Authority and the DICT to transfer the provision of digital IDs to DICT, while PSA will continue with its physical ID production and distribution," Balisacan told Palace reporters.

"I think, we are more than halfway in the physical ID but I said we want to speed up the digital ID so that, sana before the end of the year kumpleto na lahat, everyone will have a digital ID," he added.

Balisacan admitted digital IDs were not prioritized during the initial launch of the program, but issuing this has become important after the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a boom in online and digital infrastructures.

He also noted the issuance of the contract for the distribution of physical IDs, which he described as a "big part of the problem."

"Instead of shifting to digital ID, we left that as a second priority than a first priority," the NEDA chief said.

"But that now has changed; we realized that we should first make those digital IDs so that anyone who has a phone can already use the digital ID and that is now the primary responsibility of the DICT," he added.

"It’s very important for us that that’s completed because it will reduce transaction costs in government as well in the private sector. It will allow us to save a lot of resources from our ayuda because many of the income transfers targeted for the poor do not end up with the poor because there are leakages," he said.

Press briefer Daphne Oseña-Paez, for her part, said the topic has also been raised during the Aug. 15 sectoral meeting in Malacañang.

DICT is standardizing "all the information that’s coming in being gathered by the different agencies and from the national ID process, said Paez.

"Because all the agencies are going to be using this digital ID system and that’s also what the President wants – it’s centralized and it’s available to all agencies," she added.

As of June 16, 2023, a total of 33,422,502 physical IDs have been delivered, while 36,848,828 digital IDs — both printed and downloadable — have been issued, PSA said.

Meanwhile, PSA also encouraged those registered in the Philippine Identification System or PhilSys to visit their website to check if they can claim their ePhilIDs.

With the ePhilID, registered persons can immediately utilize the benefits of PhilSys, such as faster and seamless transactions in accessing financial and social protection services, according to the PSA website.

Marcos, in December last year, ordered the PSA to fast-track the printing of digital national IDs.

Video from RTVM