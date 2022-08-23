PLDT, Smart prepare free services, equipment as Florita barrels toward North Luzon

MANILA - PLDT Inc and Smart Communications Inc on Tuesday said they have prepositioned personnel and critical equipment in North Luzon in preparation for the impact of Tropical Storm Florita to consumers.

Florita intensified to a severe tropical storm as it heads towards Isabela-Cagayan area, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

In a statement, PLDT said its free calls, WiFi and charging stations are also on standby and are ready to be deployed in areas that would be heavily impacted by the storm.

However, operations will only continue to commence once the storm has passed for the safety of personnel, the telco said.

"We urge everyone to take necessary precautions and heed the alerts and warnings of local governments and disaster response authorities," PLDT said.

The state weather bureau raised tropical cyclone wind signal no. 3, in the following areas in Cagayan and Isabela due to likelihood of storm-force winds:

• Northern and eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Lal-Lo, Baggao, Peñablanca, Gattaran, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita)

• Eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

